Kari Lake Team Denies Reports That She is “Staffing Up” in Preparation for US Senate Race in 2024 – Will Remain Focused on Election Lawsuit But Says She Would Win Senate Seat

Rumors and reports of Kari Lake gearing up for a US Senate run in Arizona have quickly gained the attention of national media in recent days as she continues fighting her lawsuit against the stolen 2022 election for Arizona Governor.

Axios reports, “Former Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake is staffing up for a Senate campaign in anticipation of an October launch.”

However, Lake says this is untrue, and she is laser-focused on her lawsuit challenging the stolen midterm election. Lake’s team gave the following statement to The Gateway Pundit:

When they rigged the election, trampled on the sacred vote of Arizonans and stole Kari’s victory, they only strengthened her movement. Kari will never stop fighting for the people of Arizona. That’s why she’s continuing her legal battle to reform our elections. If Kari decides to jump into the Senate race, she will win.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Lake’s lawsuit against the stolen election. Feckless Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson dismissed Lake’s lawsuit twice in the trial court, refusing to consider newly discovered bombshell evidence of intentional voter disenfranchisement targeting Lake voters.

Additionally, Lake’s recent signature verification trial revealed that approximately 274,000 main-in ballot signatures were compared and verified in less than three seconds. Kari Lake’s attorney, Kurt Olsen, told the Court that “eleven of the signature verification workers approved 170k signatures at a rate of less than 0 and 2.99 seconds with a 99.97% approval rating.” This data is proven by Maricopa County’s own log file data.

When The Gateway Pundit inspected and reproduced images of the ballot affidavits and compared them to voter registration records, it became obvious that Maricopa County did not review or verify signatures in any fashion.

See some examples of the fraudulent 2022 mail-in ballot signatures here:

Lake’s attorneys have filed an appeal against Judge Thompson’s latest dismissal, and Lake plans to take her challenge all the way to the United States Supreme Court.

It is unclear if she will run for Senate; however, The Gateway Pundit also reported on a poll in April, which shows Kari leading in the US Senate Primary by 28 points, and her support continues to grow.

An August 8 Emerson Poll shows Lake leading big in a Republican Primary with 42%. In second place, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb polls at 11%.

The same poll also shows that 40% approve and 42% disapprove of the job Katie Hobbs, who stole the gubernatorial election from Lake, is doing as Governor. Arizonans know Hobbs is an illegitimate governor and that she is destroying the state.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Kari Lake’s historic election lawsuit and future political plans.