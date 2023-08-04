Kari Lake Advocates for Decertifying 2020 Election Rather Than Impeaching “Illegitimate” President Biden: “He Really Isn’t… the True President” (VIDEO)

Popular Republican Kari Lake spoke out on Thursday surrounding the 2020 election during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room on Real America’s Voice. This interview followed former President Trump’s latest arraignment on speech crimes in Washington DC.

During the discussion, Lake posited that the conflict American citizens are currently witnessing is one between “We the People” and the “tyrannical” government.

“Well, yeah, it’s pretty obvious that it’s we the people versus our tyrannical government right now. And there’s only one candidate who’s willing to stand up to that swamp or the tyranny, and that’s President Donald J. Trump,” said Lake.

Lake further emphasized the illegitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, stating that the January 6 riots were staged to distract from the fraudulent election certification.

She said, “All that January 6 was a staged riot to cover up the fact that they certified a fraudulent election.”

Lake further expressed her opposition to the idea of impeaching Joe Biden — rather than impeaching him, she proposed revisiting the 2020 election fraud results.

“If we just go back and deal with this fraudulent election and what happened in 2020, we don’t have to impeach him, because he really isn’t, in my opinion, and many others and you look at the evidence, the true president. Why don’t we decertify 2020 [election], and that’s the way we deal with it,” Lake said.

In a Twitter post, Lake wrote, “Impeaching the illegitimate occupant in the White House isn’t necessary here. We have all of the evidence from the fraudulent election. Let’s decertify 2020. Save our legislators the trouble.”

WATCH: