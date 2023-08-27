JUST IN: Military Helicopter Carrying More Than 20 US Marines Crashes in Australia, Killing 3, Critically Injuring Others

On Sunday morning a military helicopter carrying 20 US Marines crashed in Australia, killing three and injuring others.

The MV-22B Osprey helicopter transporting the US Marines crashed in Australia’s Northern Territory during an exercise drill.

Some US Marines are in critical condition.

“Defence can confirm an aircraft incident occurred mid-morning on 27 August on Melville Island, north of the city of Darwin, during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023,” a spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Defence said to Fox News. “Initial reports suggest the incident involves United States defence personnel and that Australian Defence Force members were not involved. At this critical early stage, our focus is on the incident response and ensuring the safety of those involved.”

