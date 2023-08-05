Joy Reid Laughs and Says Trump is Now Facing ‘Demographic Reality’ Because His Judge is a Jamaican Woman of Color (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Joy Reid laughed and said Trump is now facing a “demographic reality’ because the judge overseeing the January 6 case is a Jamaican woman of color.

Trump was indicted again on Tuesday.

The DC grand jury indicted Trump in the January 6 investigation.

Trump was hit with 4 counts: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

The case was assigned to Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama appointee who has been throwing the book at J6ers!

“The Trump case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, according to the court docket. Chutkan, an Obama appointee, is the only federal judge in Washington, D.C., who has sentenced Jan. 6 defendants to sentences longer than the government had requested.” – NBC News reported.

US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya oversaw Trump’s arraignment at the federal courthouse in DC on Thursday.

Joy Reid laughed because the bad orange man has to face female judges of color.

“[Trump] seems to be facing sort of demographic reality, legal reality, and situational reality!” Joy Reid said.

WATCH: