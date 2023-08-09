Joe Biden’s America: Fort Cavazos (Formerly Fort Hood) Struggling to Put Food on the Table for Soldiers

by

Joe Biden’s America.

Fort Cavazos, formerly known as Fort Hood, has been struggling to put food on the table for soldiers for the last several months.

According to the Military Times, the military installation in Texas is facing a shortage of Army cooks.

Hungry soldiers are often forced to drive for 30 minutes or more to get food.

The Military Times reported:

One of the Army’s largest bases has been barely able to keep its food services up and running for months, according to soldiers stationed there and dining facility schedules reviewed by Military.com.

The situation at Fort Cavazos, Texas — previously known as Fort Hood — has left some junior enlisted with few options for meals, as top officials on base struggle to juggle logistics while most of its cooks are on deployments, missions or serving field training and other events.

The base had only two of its 10 major dining options open every day for much of the summer, with three others open only during limited times. The closures forced many soldiers to drive long distances across base, sometimes an hour round trip for their meals.

“For months, one [dining facility] was open and was a more than 30-minute drive for my soldiers,” said one noncommissioned officer, who spoke to Military.com on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the press. “All the soldiers were going to that one. It’s unmanageable during the workday.”

The US Military is also facing a recruiting crisis.

The woke US Military is focusing on providing transgender surgeries and dealing with climate change amid a recruiting crisis.

“We’re preparing the military by trying to deal with the climate stuff!” Biden told the Weather Channel’s Stephanie Abrams on Tuesday.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.