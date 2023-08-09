Joe Biden’s America: Fort Cavazos (Formerly Fort Hood) Struggling to Put Food on the Table for Soldiers

Joe Biden’s America.

Fort Cavazos, formerly known as Fort Hood, has been struggling to put food on the table for soldiers for the last several months.

According to the Military Times, the military installation in Texas is facing a shortage of Army cooks.

Hungry soldiers are often forced to drive for 30 minutes or more to get food.

The Military Times reported:

One of the Army’s largest bases has been barely able to keep its food services up and running for months, according to soldiers stationed there and dining facility schedules reviewed by Military.com. The situation at Fort Cavazos, Texas — previously known as Fort Hood — has left some junior enlisted with few options for meals, as top officials on base struggle to juggle logistics while most of its cooks are on deployments, missions or serving field training and other events. The base had only two of its 10 major dining options open every day for much of the summer, with three others open only during limited times. The closures forced many soldiers to drive long distances across base, sometimes an hour round trip for their meals. “For months, one [dining facility] was open and was a more than 30-minute drive for my soldiers,” said one noncommissioned officer, who spoke to Military.com on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the press. “All the soldiers were going to that one. It’s unmanageable during the workday.”

The US Military is also facing a recruiting crisis.

The woke US Military is focusing on providing transgender surgeries and dealing with climate change amid a recruiting crisis.

“We’re preparing the military by trying to deal with the climate stuff!” Biden told the Weather Channel’s Stephanie Abrams on Tuesday.