Joe Biden Tells a Whopper of a Lie to Veterans, Claims He Has Been In and Out of Iraq and Afghanistan Over 38 Times (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on the one-year anniversary of the PACT Act in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Biden’s speech was full of lies and gaffes.

Joe Biden told an egregious lie about his granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts.

Biden falsely claimed all of his grandchildren have Secret Service protection.

Biden’s granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts does not have Secret Service protection.

All Biden does is lie.

He then told a whopper of a lie to the veterans at George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

“I have been in and out of Iraq and Afghanistan over 38 times…” Biden said.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies.

He has told a version of this lie countless times.

Biden has previously claimed he has been to Iraq and Afghanistan 50 times, 48 times, 40 times and so on.

The actual number is closer to 20.

WATCH: