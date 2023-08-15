Joe Biden SMIRKS as He Ignores Reporters Asking For Comment on Rising Death Toll of Maui Wildfires (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday once again smirked as he ignored reporters asking for comment on the rising death toll in Maui.

“Do you have a comment on the death toll?” a reporter asked Joe Biden as he shuffled across the South Lawn to Marine One en route to Wisconsin.

Biden smirked and shuffled along.

WATCH:

As of Tuesday morning, at least 99 people are confirmed dead in the Maui fires.

Nearly 1,000 people are unaccounted for.

Joe Biden doesn’t care about the dead Americans in Maui.

He couldn’t be bothered to speak to reporters about the rising death toll while he was lounging at the beach over the weekend.

Joe Biden literally laughed as reporters asked him for comment on Maui.