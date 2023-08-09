Joe Biden Is Dead Last in International Poll on “Who Do You Have the Most Respect For?” and 26 Points Behind Putin

Joe Biden gets lost on stage.

In a recent online poll on Twitter X Joe Biden ended up dead last in an international poll on respected leaders.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin was first with 35.6% of the vote followed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 33.7% of the vote, followed by Ukraine’s Zelensky with 21.9% of the vote.

Joe Biden was 4th out of 4 with 8.9% of the vote.

over 826,000 participated in the poll.

Via World of Statistics.

But 81 million votes!

Joe Biden is a complete failure and embarrassment on the global stage. And everyone knows it. Democrats don’t care.

