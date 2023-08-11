Joe Biden is Asking Congress for Another $40 Billion in Emergency Spending, Including Ukraine Funding

Hawaii is burning. Almost an entire beach-front city has been utterly destroyed. People were driving into the ocean to avoid the flames and are now trying to collect anything they can find to remind them of their past. At least 53 are dead.

The border is wide open. Fentanyl is pouring across the border. Armed military aged men have been caught on game cameras and drone footage crossing rivers into the US. Fentanyl deaths have reached record highs under Joe Biden.

And to top it off, we are facing another “government shutdown.” This seems to be a quarterly thing now.

This is a perfect time for Biden to inject his own personal agenda into a budget and pressure House Republicans because he’s asking for a little carve out for the above mentioned situations.

The administration is asking for $40 billion in new “emergency spending”, including $24 billion to Ukraine. But he hasn’t totally forgotten about us Americans: there is $12 billion to replenish the federal disaster relief fund and $4 billion to address issues at the border. A wall would have cost around $5 billion, however, this $4 billion would be for “shelter and services for migrants and counter-fentanyl efforts.”

Hopefully this time the House Republicans don’t cave.

