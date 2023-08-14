Joe Biden Ignores Questions About Special Counsel Investigation Into Hunter (VIDEO)

Joe Biden returned from another beach vacation on Monday without answering any questions.

Maui is burnt to a crisp and Joe Biden lounged out at the beach all weekend.

The Maui fire is the deadliest US blaze in more than 100 years.

The death toll is rising and 1,000 people are still missing.

Joe Biden callously brushed off the reporter asking about Maui and said, “No comment” before heading home.

Biden refused to comment three times to a reporter asking for comment on Hawaii.

Biden returned to the White House late Monday morning and ignored reporters as he shuffled across the South Lawn.

A reporter shouted a question about the special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden.

Another reporter shouted, “Will you be handing your bank records over to Congress, President Biden?”

WATCH: