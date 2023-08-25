Joe Biden Hides From the Public After His Main Political Rival Donald Trump Arrested

Joe Biden once again has nothing on his public schedule on Friday.

He hid all day like a coward on Thursday as his main political rival Donald Trump was arrested and booked as inmate number P01135809 at the Fulton County jail.

This is Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign because he is a total failure.

President Trump checked himself in at the Fulton County jail on Thursday after Marxist DA Fani Willis hit him with RICO charges.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is hiding out in Lake Tahoe at a luxury villa.

It appears Fulton County DA Fani Willis is coordinating with federal officials.

Willis began her investigation into Trump in February 2021 yet she waited until the 2024 election season was in full swing to charge the former president and current leading GOP candidate.

She even set Trump’s trial date for March 4, 2024, the day before Super Tuesday and a week before the Georgia presidential primary.

Fani Willis may also be coordinating with Washington to distract from Joe Biden’s crimes.

Last week former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich told Charlie Kirk a reliable source told him Fulton County DA Fani Willis got a phone call from DC on Friday demanding she indict Trump on Monday to cover up for the Weiss-Hunter Biden “screw up.”

Newt Gingrich said the (unidentified) person who called Fani Willis demanded she bring the grand jurors in on Monday afternoon and indict Trump later that evening.

“I am told by a reliable source that Friday evening that somebody from Washington called the District Attorney from Atlanta and said ‘you have to indict on Monday – we have to cover up all the mistakes we just made with Weiss,’ and she said apparently, ‘my jurors aren’t coming back until Tuesday,’ and they said ‘you didn’t hear me, you have to indict on Monday,’ and she said, ‘They’re not going to be here before noon…this means it’s going to be 8 or 9 or 10 o’clock at night!’” Newt told Charlie Kirk.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Thursday launched an investigation into whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis coordinated with federal officials during her years-long probe into Trump and his associates.