Joe Biden Again Ignores Reporters as he Rides His Bike, Refuses to Address Why He Lied About Involvement in Son Hunter’s Overseas Business Deals (VIDEO)

For the second day in a row, Joe Biden ignored reporters as he took a leisurely bike ride in Rehoboth Beach.

Joe Biden refuses to address why he lied about his involvement in Hunter’s overseas business deals.

Joe Biden lied for years about the family business – selling influence for political favors.

Biden has repeatedly claimed he never spoke to his son Hunter about his overseas business deals.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend, and Rosemont Seneca business partner who is facing one year in prison on unrelated charges, appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Monday to testify on the Biden Crime Family.

Here are some key takeaways from Devon Archer’s testimony per the House Oversight Committee:

When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times.

Devon Archer testified that the value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board was “the brand” and confirmed that then-Vice President Joe Biden was “the brand” and that the 20 phone calls were to sell “the brand.”

Devon Archer admitted that “Burisma would have gone out of business if ‘the brand’ had not been attached to it.” Because of the Bidens’ involvement, people would have been intimidated to mess with Burisma legally.

In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C. regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption.

Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, “called D.C.” to discuss the matter. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to make the call. This raises concerns that Hunter Biden was in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Joe Biden was dialed into a dinner in Paris with a French energy company and in China with Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR. Then-VP Biden also had coffee with Li in Beijing and even wrote a letter of recommendation for college for Li’s daughter.

Archer confirmed Joe Biden was referred to as “my guy” by Hunter Biden.

In 2014, then-VP Biden attended a business dinner with Hunter & his associates at Café Milano in D.C. Elena Baturina, a Russian oligarch who is the widow of the former mayor of Moscow, was an attendee. Notably, the Biden Admin’s public sanctions do not contain Baturina.

Joe Biden is spending the entire week at his Rehoboth Beach compound as his DOJ works to jail Trump.

Biden is also hiding from the press and refusing to answer questions about Devon Archer’s damning testimony.

VIDEO:

President Biden went on a morning bike ride in Rehoboth Beach DE accompanied by Secret Service. @CNN @POTUS #Biden #bike pic.twitter.com/KqBg7wuG1e — Jay McMichaelCNN (@JayMcMichaelCNN) August 1, 2023

VIDEO: