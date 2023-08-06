Jamie Foxx Offers Apology Following Antisemitism Accusations Over Controversial Instagram Post

Jamie Foxx at the 2013 San Diego Comic Con International, for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (Source: Gage Skidmore)

Jamie Foxx issued an apology on social media, responding to backlash over a recent Instagram post that was criticized as being antisemitic. The 55-year-old star has come under fire for his choice of words, which some deemed offensive to the Jewish community.

The controversy stems from a now-deleted Instagram post made by Foxx, in which he wrote, “They killed this dude named Jesus … What do you think they’ll do to you???!”.

He also included in the post the hashtags “#fakefriends” and “#fakelove,” which according to Foxx, referred to a recent personal betrayal, not a broader group or the Jewish community.

Foxx took to Instagram on Saturday, in an attempt to clear the misunderstanding, and shared a post expressing his regret and apologies.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent,” wrote Foxx.

He continued, “To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.”

Photo: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram

Some took “they” to mean Jewish people, connecting it with a historic antisemitic trope that Jews are responsible for the death of Jesus.

However, as some social media users pointed out, the phrase used by Foxx is a common Black colloquialism to describe betrayal from a person meant to be one of your biggest supporters.

Foxx also reposted a message from restauranteur Mark Birnbaum on his Instagram Story, which stated, “As a close friend for 20 years @iamjamiefoxx is the most inclusive non antisemetic person out there. He’s got nothing but love for everyone including us Jews. Let’s move onto the next nonsensical story of the day.”

