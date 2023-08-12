Jake Lang’s Political Prisoner Podcast is BACK & LIVE from the DC Gulag! Prisoners Peter Stager and Daniel Christmann Tell Their Harrowing Stories (VIDEO)

The wait is finally over, NEW episodes of the popular podcast are back and jam-packed with exciting updates from the January 6 Political Prison.

We last heard from Jake Lang inside a Brooklyn NY Federal Prison when he brought on General Flynn to Gateway Pundit’s flagship Podcast a few months ago. That episode shattered the charts with over 150,000+ listeners and made the Political Prisoner Podcast one of the top-viewed podcasts in America! Jake wanted to give a special thanks to the awesome readers at Gateway Pundit for making that happen!

Now, Jake is back in Washington DC, LIVE from the DC Gulag this week with J6 political prisoner Peter Stager, who is, for the FIRST time ever, coming forward with his incredibly harrowing firsthand account of the murder of Roseanne Boyland by Capitol Police Officers.

You may be shocked to hear just how gruesome the scene surrounding her death really was. Peter Stager is considered one of the most respected members of the J6 community and has spent the last 940 days incarcerated just like Jake and dozens of other J6 patriots!!

He was recently adjudicated to a sentence of 52 months in Federal Prison, he leaves to finish the last 20 months of his sentence at a Prison near his home in Arkansas very soon.

Daniel Christman. Daniel has some disturbing news directly from the DC prosecutors about his Civil Lawsuit against DC Muriel Bowser for directly causing the events of January 6 by failing to call for an official Dispersal Order. Also joining Jake on this episode is another January 6 Patriot,. Daniel has some disturbing news directly from the DC prosecutors about his Civil Lawsuit against DC Muriel Bowser for directly causing the events of January 6 by failing to call for an official Dispersal Order. Follow Danny on Instagram here.

You can also support Jake Lang and the January 6 Legal Fund that helps dozens of J6 defendants retain competent legal counsel by visiting J6Legal.org.

Listen below!