JAIL FAUCI: Recently Released Documents Reveal Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins Received At Least 58 Vaccine Royalty Payments From Big Pharma and Chinese and Russian Entities

Dr. Tony Fauci:

** Lied about the origins of the COVID19 virus

** Lied about funding the Wuhan lab that created the COVID19 virus

** Lied about gain of function testing at the Wuhan lab

** Lied about the effectiveness of hydroxycholoquine in treating the COVID19 virus – in preference of vaccines

** Lied about the effectiveness of Ivermectin in treating the COVID19 virus – in preference of vaccines

** Lied about the effectiveness of the vaccines in protecting individuals from COVID19

** Lied about the effectiveness of the vaccines in preventing the spread of the COVID 19

** Lied about the dangers of the COVID19 vaccines to children

** Lied about the dangers of the COVID19 vaccines to healthy adults.

** Lied about making money off of the vaccines.

For innocent Americans it has been years of Dr. Fauci’s lies on top of lies.

And now that Fauci and his cohort Dr. Collins were cashing in.

Your kid may have myocarditis – but Tony Fauci was making the big bucks!

Via Collin Rugg.

REPORT: Top COVID 'experts' including Dr. Anthony Fauci and former NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins cashed in on $325 million through royalty checks from the COVID-19 pandemic. Is it starting to make sense? Over 1,500 pages of unredacted records have been released by… pic.twitter.com/eZZF1fXLk4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2023

NTD reported: