“It’s a MAJOR Cover-Up” – MAGA Inc. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt Discusses Biden Bribery Scheme, Sham Indictment, and Gag Order Attempt Against Trump in TGP Interview (VIDEO)

Former New Hampshire GOP Congressional Nominee and current MAGA Inc. spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt spoke about the 2024 election and the Biden Regime’s election interference with The Gateway Pundit on Tuesday at President Trump’s Windham, New Hampshire rally.

Leavitt shared her thoughts on the tactics of special counsel Jack Smith and Karen Gilbert, saying the Democrats are trying to prosecute Trump because they’re “scared as hell.”

Gilbert, a top prosecutor in the document hoax, reportedly donated thousands of dollars to Obama, Biden, and the DNC.

These crooks recently asked the far-left Obama Judge overseeing the DOJ’s January 6th case against Trump to prevent the President from sharing information on the case with the public. The leftwing hack prosecutors don’t want President Trump discussing his case or the real crimes committed by the Biden family. “It’s election interference, and it’s a major cover-up for Joe Biden’s corrupt crime family,” said Leavitt.

A gag order hearing will be held Friday at 10 am in Washington, DC.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Wednesday that the House Oversight Committee released bank records on Hunter Biden’s payments from Russia and Kazakhstan officials, Burisma Holdings, Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina, and Kazakh oligarch Kenes Rakishev, totaling $20 million to the Biden Crime Family. This bribery scandal was already proven before the 2020 election by documents from the Treasury Department, but the deep state and the DOJ withheld this information from the public to steal the election from Trump.

Leavitt also slammed Ron DeSantis for his refusal to acknowledge the stolen 2020 election, his failure to stand with President Trump against the Biden Regime’s weaponization of government, and his changing stances on issues to appeal to donors.

Watch below: