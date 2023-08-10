“It’s a MAJOR Cover-Up” – MAGA Inc. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt Discusses Biden Bribery Scheme, Sham Indictment, and Gag Order Attempt Against Trump in TGP Interview (VIDEO)

Former New Hampshire GOP Congressional Nominee and current MAGA Inc. spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt spoke about the 2024 election and the Biden Regime’s election interference with The Gateway Pundit on Tuesday at President Trump’s Windham, New Hampshire rally.
Leavitt shared her thoughts on the tactics of special counsel Jack Smith and Karen Gilbert, saying the Democrats are trying to prosecute Trump because they’re “scared as hell.”
Gilbert, a top prosecutor in the document hoax, reportedly donated thousands of dollars to Obama, Biden, and the DNC.
These crooks recently asked the far-left Obama Judge overseeing the DOJ’s January 6th case against Trump to prevent the President from sharing information on the case with the public. The leftwing hack prosecutors don’t want President Trump discussing his case or the real crimes committed by the Biden family. “It’s election interference, and it’s a major cover-up for Joe Biden’s corrupt crime family,” said Leavitt.
A gag order hearing will be held Friday at 10 am in Washington, DC.
The Gateway Pundit reported on Wednesday that the House Oversight Committee released bank records on Hunter Biden’s payments from Russia and Kazakhstan officials, Burisma Holdings, Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina, and Kazakh oligarch Kenes Rakishev, totaling $20 million to the Biden Crime Family. This bribery scandal was already proven before the 2020 election by documents from the Treasury Department, but the deep state and the DOJ withheld this information from the public to steal the election from Trump.
Leavitt also slammed Ron DeSantis for his refusal to acknowledge the stolen 2020 election, his failure to stand with President Trump against the Biden Regime’s weaponization of government, and his changing stances on issues to appeal to donors.
Conradson: It was one year ago that they raided the Mar-a-Lago. A lot has happened since, and they’re going even further. What does this say about the Democrats, and what does this tell you about their chances in 2024?
Leavitt: It tells you that the Democrats are scared as hell about the possibility that Donald Trump is going to be our Republican nominee, and he will be facing off with Joe Biden for another rematch. They can’t stand that fact because they know Donald Trump will be victorious after the last two and a half years of Joe Biden’s hell that he’s put America through. You look at our wide open southern border, you look at our abysmal economy, people here in the state of New Hampshire this past winter choosing between heating their homes or feeding their families because of the cost of inflation and the exorbitant cost of electricity here in our state because of Biden’s war on our domestic energy. The Democrats know Biden is the most unpopular president in American history. They fear that Donald Trump will not only get back in that White House to put the people first again but also to expose Joe Biden’s corruption which is unraveling every single day, and we now know that he and his crackhead son were involved in an international bribery scheme, accepting millions of dollars in bribes and wire transfers to LLCs that were set up when Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States. It’s treasonous behavior, and they fear that the corruption will be exposed and Donald Trump will restore America to greatness.
Conradson: They indicted Trump for January 6th, which happened three years ago. Now they’re trying to get him on a gag order. What does it say to you that they’re trying to get the leading presidential candidate by far silenced?
Leavitt: It’s really unbelievable when you think about the lengths that this corrupt Justice Department are willing to go to put Donald Trump behind bars and to not even allow him to exercise his first amendment right that we are all entitled to as Americans. And if you’re prosecuting the former president of the United States, you better have a damn good case. And Jack Smith, Karen Gilbert, none of these hacks for Biden’s regime, don’t have a case at all. Donald Trump has never committed crimes. There’s never been any case. They are using political lawfare to target him and remove his name off the ballot. It’s election interference, and it’s a major cover-up for Joe Biden’s corrupt crime family.
Conradson: Let’s talk about the primary opponents for a second. Ron DeSantis refuses to speak out against Biden’s weaponization of the justice system. He refuses to say the 2020 election was stolen. How does this bode if Ron DeSantis were to be president? How would he be?
Leavitt: Ron DeSantis is not going to be our President because people are realizing that he’s another establishment hack, a political flip flopper, who changes with the wind and has no real values. First, he flip-flopped on Ukraine; he said it was a territorial dispute, said that he wouldn’t send more aid or support. His donors didn’t like that very much, his globalist donors, so he rolled that back within 24 hours. Now, just this week, he used to be a proponent for election integrity, he called himself. His donors told him to take that back, so now he’s saying Joe Biden fairly won the 2020 election. As soon as he gets pushed around, he caves. He does not have the fortitude to stand up to the swamp that Donald Trump has.