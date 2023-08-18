It All Makes Sense Now: Joe Biden’s Crooked Business Pseudonym Was “Robert L. Peters” – And Hunter Used “Pedo Peter” Name for His Father on His Phone

by


Via I Meme Therefore I Am

It all makes sense now.

On Thursday we learned that Joe Biden used the pseudonym “Robert L. Peters” as an alias while engaging in shady multi-million dollar business deals with foreign officials.

Back in 2022 Tucker Carlson ran a segment on Hunter Biden’s pet name for his father on his cellphone.

It was “Pedo Peter”.

It all makes sense now.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.