It All Makes Sense Now: Joe Biden’s Crooked Business Pseudonym Was “Robert L. Peters” – And Hunter Used “Pedo Peter” Name for His Father on His Phone

It all makes sense now.
On Thursday we learned that Joe Biden used the pseudonym “Robert L. Peters” as an alias while engaging in shady multi-million dollar business deals with foreign officials.
Back in 2022 Tucker Carlson ran a segment on Hunter Biden’s pet name for his father on his cellphone.
It was “Pedo Peter”.
It all makes sense now.
So it's been exposed today that Joe Biden's pseudonym name is Robert L Peters for his money laundering deals in Ukraine….. I wonder if that's why Hunter… his own son has him saved in his phone as Pedo Peter….
Connect the Dots #WeWantAnswers #BidenCrimeFamilly #PedoPeter pic.twitter.com/0opAxQx5bv
— Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) August 17, 2023