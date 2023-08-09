“I Never Talked Business with Anybody!” – Joe Biden Snaps at Peter Doocy Over Hunter Biden-Devon Archer Question (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks on his failed economic agenda dubbed ‘Bidenomics’ in Belen, New Mexico.

Biden’s speech was a total disaster.

At one point Joe Biden said too many people are working and making too much money.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "The problem was too many people are working! Or working people are working making too much money. That's not the problem." pic.twitter.com/hpjRkn3Axf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy caught up with Joe Biden after his speech and confronted him about Devon Archer’s testimony to the House Oversight Committee tying Biden to his son Hunter’s overseas business deals.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business associate, appeared before the House Oversight Committee a couple of weeks ago to testify on the Biden Crime Family – and he did not disappoint!

Here are some key takeaways from Devon Archer’s testimony per the House Oversight Committee:

When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times.

Devon Archer testified that the value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board was “the brand” and confirmed that then-Vice President Joe Biden was “the brand” and that the 20 phone calls were to sell “the brand.”

Devon Archer admitted that “Burisma would have gone out of business if ‘the brand’ had not been attached to it.” Because of the Bidens’ involvement, people would have been intimidated to mess with Burisma legally.

In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C. regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption.

Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, “called D.C.” to discuss the matter. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to make the call. This raises concerns that Hunter Biden was in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Joe Biden was dialed into a dinner in Paris with a French energy company and in China with Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR. Then-VP Biden also had coffee with Li in Beijing and even wrote a letter of recommendation for college for Li’s daughter.

Archer confirmed Joe Biden was referred to as “my guy” by Hunter Biden.

In 2014, then-VP Biden attended a business dinner with Hunter & his associates at Café Milano in D.C. Elena Baturina, a Russian oligarch who is the widow of the former mayor of Moscow, was an attendee. Notably, the Biden Admin’s public sanctions do not contain Baturina.

Doocy asked Biden about Devon Archer’s claims he was on speakerphone a lot with Hunter’s foreign associates.

“Your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business?” Peter Doocy said to Joe Biden.

Biden snapped.

“I never talked business with anybody! I knew you’d have a lousy question,” Biden said.

“Why is that a lousy question?” Doocy asked.

“Because it’s not true!” Biden said as his handlers whisked him away.

WATCH: