“I Like My Coffee Dark” – Joe Biden Sips Coffee and Takes a Victory Lap For Imprisoning His Main Political Rival Donald Trump (VIDEO)

Joe Biden took a victory lap on Thursday as Trump was headed to federal court for his arraignment.

Trump will be arrested and arraigned at the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in DC on Thursday on a new set of charges.

Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Joe Biden mocked Trump as the former president headed to court.

Biden directed his Justice Department to lock up his main political rival.

Trump is always charged with crimes after Joe Biden is caught in criminal acts.

There have been at least six times now where new evidence was released implicating the Biden Crime Family and then President Trump is indicted by the Biden regime the next day.

Now he’s gloating.

“I like my coffee dark,” Biden said.

