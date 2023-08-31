Hurricane Idalia Flips Car in South Carolina (Video)

Florida’s not the only state that has been experiencing extreme weather due to Hurricane Idalia the state of South Carolina has been facing heavy rain and extreme winds too.

On Wednesday, a tornado that was spawned from hurricane Idalia caused a car to be flipped in the air in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

According to Fox 59, two people were traveling in a vehicle on US 52 when suddenly a tornado lifted up their car in the air causing it to flip.

The driver and the passenger of the vehicle only suffered minor injuries but were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The entire incident was caught on video.

WATCH:

WILD VIDEO 🚨 TORNADO FLIPS A CAR — Watch as tornado from Idalia picks up a car and tosses it near Charleston, South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/Uixsbn1Mpk — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 30, 2023

Per Fox Weather:

Hurricane Idalia produced bands of storms across South Carolina’s Lowcountry on Wednesday, with at least one tornado north of Charleston causing damage. First responders in Berkeley County reported only minor injuries when a car was apparently sideswiped by a quick twister. A video showed tropical storm-force winds in the region associated with the heavy rainfall when the tornado formed, lifting the vehicle and smashing it into another. The tornado was one of several reports of waterspouts and funnel clouds in South Carolina but was the only incident where a touchdown happened as of Wednesday afternoon.

After causing severe flooding and property damage in Florida and the Carolinas Idalia has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.