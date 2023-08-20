Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Tropical Storm Before Making Landfall in San Diego

Hurricane Hilary has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm before making landfall in the United States.

Hilary was a Category 2 storm with 110 mph sustained winds as it crawled up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Saturday evening but weakened as she approached cooler waters.

Hilary is currently about 200 miles south of San Diego and moving northward at 25 mph with 70 mph maximum sustained winds, according to the Weather Channel.



forecast cone



flood alerts

Coastal areas of Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego Counties are anticipating 2-4 inches of rain.

Mountains and low deserts may get up to 10 inches of rain.

Residents are on alert for flash flooding, mudslides, damaging winds, and high surf.

The Weather Channel reported:

Tropical Storm Hilary is spreading its soaking rainfall and strong winds into Southern California and the Southwest, which could result in catastrophic flash flooding, debris flows and wind damage through early Monday. Here’s where Hilary is located right now: Hilary is centered more than 200 miles to the south-southeast of San Diego and is moving north-northwestward. R​ainfall from Hilary is streaming northward from parts of California to Idaho and Montana. Wind gusts up to 78 mph have been clocked in the San Diego County mountains. Parts of southern Kern County have had reports of flooding.

WATCH: