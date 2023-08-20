Hurricane Hilary Causes Massive Flooding In Mexico’s Baja California Sur (VIDEO)

Hurricane Hilary caused major rain and flooding in Mexico’s Baja California Sur on Saturday.
Video posted to social media by Luis D. Bareno shows a river flowing through Mulegé, Baja California, Mexico on Saturday.
The force of the water and the rising levels would pose a danger to the local population as well as cause damage and flooding of houses and other buildings.
WATCH:
#Alerta vuelve la lluvia fuerte a #SantaRosalía. Es de las poblaciones más castigadas por el huracán #Hilary hasta el momento en #BajaCaliforniaSur, #México.
Habitantes piden auxilio ante la emergencia.#HurricaneHilary #HurricaneHillary pic.twitter.com/gb3HNhNpEs
— Luis D. Bareño (@AStiller0) August 20, 2023
Additional footage of the flooding in Mulegé, Baja California, Mexico:
Hurricane Hilary was downgraded to a Tropical Storm before making landfall in the United States.
Hilary was a Category 2 storm with 110 mph sustained winds as it crawled up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Saturday evening but weakened as she approached cooler waters.
Hilary peaked as a powerful Category 4 on Thursday night and began to weaken as she reached cooler waters.
For the first time ever Southern California is under a Tropical Storm warning.