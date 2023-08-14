Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Absurdly Claims There’s No Chance Hunter’s Foreign Business Deals “Crossed the Line” (VIDEO)

Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” to defend Hunter and Joe’s joint money laundering operation.

Abbe Lowell absurdly claimed there’s no chance Hunter Biden’s foreign business “crossed the line.”

“[Hunter Biden] also had income from a Chinese business conglomerate, an infrastructure investment company, a Ukrainian energy company, a Romanian business. Is there any chance any of this crossed the line?” Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan asked Hunter’s lawyer.

“Five years, thorough investigation!” Lowell said before repeating old, tired talking points that a Trump-appointed prosecutor (Weiss) investigated Hunter.

Of course, Margaret Brennan didn’t even push back on Abbe Lowell’s lies.

WATCH:

In July 2017 Hunter Biden sent a Chinese business associate a threatening WhatsApp message invoking his father Joe’s name:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

A few weeks later Hunter Biden received a $5 million wire from a Chinese firm.

Last Wednesday the House Oversight Committee released bank records on Hunter Biden’s payments from Russia and Kazakhstan officials.

The report mentions payments from Burisma Holdings, Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina, and Kazakh oligarch Kenes Rakishev.

The payments totaled $20 million to the Biden Crime Family.

In May James Comer identified the NINE Bidens implicated in corruption.

“Joe Biden’s son. Joe Biden’s brother. Joe Biden’s brother’s wife. Hunter Biden’s girlfriend/Beau Biden’s widow, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife. Hunter Biden’s current wife. And 3 children of the president’s son and the president’s brother. So we’re talking about grandchildren – a grandchild. That’s odd. Most people that work hard every day a grandchild doesn’t get a wire from a foreign national,” Comer said.

1. Hunter Biden

2. James Biden

3. Sara Biden

4. Hallie Biden

5. Kathleen Biden

6. Melissa Biden

7. Niece/nephew

8. Niece/nephew

9. Grandchild

James Comer said the Biden family received over $10 million from foreign nationals while Joe Biden was Vice President.

The countries involved directly correlated with Joe Biden’s work as Vice President.

This is textbook money laundering and influence peddling.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg of Joe and Hunter Biden’s crimes!