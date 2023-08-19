Hunter Biden Asks God For Justice at Bar Mitzvah Ceromony (VIDEO)

Hunter Biden asked God for justice at a Bar Mitzvah ceremony last weekend at a synagogue in Marietta, Georgia.

Hunter attended a ceremony for his wife Melissa Cohen’s nephew, Jayden Cohen on August 12.

“Pour out your blessings upon leaders and judges,” Hunter said just one day after a special counsel was appointed to investigate him. “Help them understand the rules of justice.”

The New York Post reported:

Less than 24 hours after a special counsel was named to probe Hunter Biden’s alleged tax and gun crimes, and while GOP investigators continued to search his bank records for signs of influence-peddling, the first son was begging the Big Guy upstairs for justice – as he led a public prayer at his nephew’s bar mitzvah.

The Aug. 12 trip to Marietta, Georgia brought Biden, 53, and wife Melissa to a suburban synagogue for the coming-of-age ceremony of Jayden Cohen, 13, the son of Melissa’s brother Davan.

“Our God and God of our ancestors,” Biden beseeched the Almighty in the traditional “Prayer for the Country” at the shabbat morning service of Congregation Etz Chaim, Hebrew for “tree of life.”

“Grant us the knowledge to judge justly,” he added later in the lengthy invocation.