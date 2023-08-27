HUGE! CAUGHT ON VIDEO… Brian Kemp Tells GA Voters: “If You Give Anybody a Voting Machine They Can Hack It” (VIDEO)

Brian Kemp told Georgia voters on Saturday at a fish fry, “If you give anybody a voting machine they can hack it.”

This took place at the 8th District GOP fish fry in Perry, Georgia.

Brian Kemp: “If you give anybody a voting machine they can hack it.”

GA voter: What did you just say? If you give anybody a voting machine, they can hack it? Wow!

Brian Kemp: (nods in agreement – his wife looks nervous in the background)

Georgia Voter Brady: We need transparency in our elections.

Brian Kemp: We got transparency.

Brady: No, we don’t.

Brian Kemp’s daughter: It’s not worth it, sir.

That was a huge admission by Governor Kemp.

🚨GEORGIA BREAKING🚨Gov. Brian Kemp admits to a Republican voter: “If you give anybody a voting machine, they can hack it”. The exchange took place today at the 8th district GOP fish fry in Perry, GA. @GOP @realDonaldTrump @GaHouseHub @GaHouseGOP @NEWSMAX @RealAmVoice #gapol pic.twitter.com/nZ27KxtqlU — Carolyn Ryan (@CarolynRyanTV) August 26, 2023

Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spent over $100 million to put in Dominion voting machines in all of Georgia counties. Machines that are so delicate that they will threaten you with lawsuits if you question their results.

Dominion executive Eric Coomer testified during a deposition that Dominion executives share his extreme far-left beliefs.

The Gateway Pundit previously posted video of Dominion Executive Eric Coomer admitting their machines are wireless and support all networks.

Earlier this month, Georgia’s dirtbag Governor Brian Kemp issued a statement in response to President Trump’s planned conference press conference to reveal election fraud in the state of Georgia.

President Donald Trump, alongside 18 others, was indicted on 41 charges on Monday night, a blatant attack on those who dared to challenge the integrity of the 2020 election. Additionally, 30 unindicted co-conspirators are being scrutinized for their role in exposing election irregularities.

President Trump, never one to shy away from confronting those who seek to undermine him, announced a press conference to reveal a comprehensive and detailed report on election fraud that took place in Georgia.

Dirtbag Governor Kemp, who has been criticized by President Trump and conservatives for his handling of the 2020 election, responded directly to Trump’s Truth Social post, and said the election was not stolen.