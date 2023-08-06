How Awful. Dirty Liar Mike Pence Launches “Too Honest” Merch for His Campaign (VIDEO)

Liar Mike Pence is launching “Too Honest” merchandize for his campaign for some reason.

Turncoat Pence is famoous for lying to the American public about January 6.

Pence originally said he would challenge the results.

But that was a lie and resulted in riots and four dead Trump supporters.

Two days later he told CBN there were irregularities with the election.

Mike Pence also lied about holding classified documents at this home – something that is illegal for anyone other than a US President.

Now Pence is selling swag with “Too Honest” on it. What a dirty liar.

We hope the money is good, Mike.

Via Karli Bonne at Midnight Rider.

