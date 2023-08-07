HORROR: Top NYC Cancer Doc Kills Herself and Her 4-Month-Old Baby

A top New York City cancer doctor killed herself and her 4-month-old baby on Saturday.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, a 40-year-old oncologist at Mount Sinai Hospital, shot her infant daughter and then turned the gun on herself Saturday morning.

According to the New York Post, cops and ambulances were called to Dr. Cascetta’s home at least twice this summer before she shot dead her baby and took her own life.

Cascetta’s parents were inside the home at the time of the homicide/suicide.

New York State Police said that “the scene is consistent with a murder/suicide.”

According to police, someone from inside of Dr. Cascetta’s home dialed 911.

Cascetta’s husband, 37-year-old Tim Talty, was not home at the time of the homicide/suicide.

The New York Post reported: