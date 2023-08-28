Haha! Patriots Photobomb MSNBC in Middle of Live Broadcast on Trump Federal Election Trial Date (VIDEO)

MSNBC reporter Ken Dilanian was photobombed by Trump supporters as he reported on the date for Trump’s federal trial.

Obama-appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan set a trial date in Jack Smith’s January 6 case against Trump for March 4, 2024.

Earlier this month Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

MSNBC gleefully reported Trump’s trial date would be held one day before the primary elections.

Trump’s attorneys requested an April 2026 trial date.

Judge Chutkan rejected that request and set the trial date for Jack Smith’s January 6 case right in the middle of the 2024 election.

Patriots photobombed Ken Dilanian as he reported on the breaking story.

WATCH: