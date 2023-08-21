Guardian Angels Founder Curtis Sliwa Arrested in New York for Protesting Migrant Housing That Displaces Elderly Americans, Says NYC Mayor Adams ‘Is Despicable’

Curtis Sliwa, an American activist, radio talk show host, and founder and CEO of the Guardian Angels, a nonprofit organization for unarmed crime prevention, has taken a strong stance against New York City’s plan to house illegal immigrants in the city.
The Gateway Pundit reported that Sliwa, who was the Republican nominee for the 2021 New York City mayoral election and lost to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, exposed the real situation outside the Roosevelt Hotel on 45th St. & Madison Avenue in early August.
On Sunday, Sliwa traveled to Staten Island to protest the conversion of the Midland Beach Senior Citizen Home, for vulnerable elderly Americans, into a migrant shelter.
Sliwa joined arms with other protestors to block the street in an act of civil disobedience.
Sliwa was handcuffed and arrested along with additional protestors and placed into a police van.
“Eric Adams kicked out the elderly occupants of this nursing home in order to house illegal migrants,” Sliwa said of New York City’s mayor in a press release before the event. “He is despicable.”
Sliwa called out politicians for their involvement in clearing buildings for the “invasion of illegal immigrants” into NYC neighborhoods.
“We need to take care of Americans first. Migrants, illegals, to the back of the line,” he said. “Why do these illegal aliens get to jump the queue and jump to the top and front of the line?”
Arrested with others today for Civil disobedience, trying to protect seniors from being unjustly evicted into streets to make way for migrants. We will not stop until justice is served. #NYC pic.twitter.com/fLCsBhgoxr
— Curtis Sliwa (@CurtisSliwa) August 20, 2023
Curtis Sliwa:
“There is no law stating that we are a sanctuary city or sanctuary state. It was a pronouncement. It was a proclamation. It can be undone instantaneously.”
pic.twitter.com/DJj4LXuZ94
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 17, 2023
This was his second arrest in a week.
Sliwa was arrested on Wednesday when he led another protest at a tent shelter for migrants at Creedmoor Hospital Grounds.