Guardian Angels Founder Curtis Sliwa Arrested in New York for Protesting Migrant Housing That Displaces Elderly Americans, Says NYC Mayor Adams ‘Is Despicable’

Curtis Sliwa, an American activist, radio talk show host, and founder and CEO of the Guardian Angels, a nonprofit organization for unarmed crime prevention, has taken a strong stance against New York City’s plan to house illegal immigrants in the city.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Sliwa, who was the Republican nominee for the 2021 New York City mayoral election and lost to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, exposed the real situation outside the Roosevelt Hotel on 45th St. & Madison Avenue in early August.

On Sunday, Sliwa traveled to Staten Island to protest the conversion of the Midland Beach Senior Citizen Home, for vulnerable elderly Americans, into a migrant shelter.

Sliwa joined arms with other protestors to block the street in an act of civil disobedience.

Sliwa was handcuffed and arrested along with additional protestors and placed into a police van.