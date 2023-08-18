Green Energy Disaster: Hawaiian Electric Blamed for Fires After Concentrating on Green Energy Projects Rather than Safety of Existing Infrastructure

The fires in Maui were not caused by climate change and could have been prevented.

Hawaiian Electric reportedly focused on green energy development while ignoring it’s own warnings of its need to increase safety in existing infrastructure.

The Daily Signal reported:

Hawaiian Electric, the utility company whose power line reportedly played a role in the Hawaiian fires, appears to have focused on green energy development while neglecting to adhere to its own assessment that it needed to increase the safety of its existing infrastructure, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The company concluded that it needed to take much more aggressive action to ensure that its hardware did not emit sparks after the 2019 wildfire season, which was one of the worst recorded in the island of Maui’s history, according to the Journal.

The firm does not appear to have done much work to that end before one of its power lines reportedly triggered the spark for last week’s fires that have killed at least 100 people, but it expended significant resources toward green energy initiatives in the years between its assessment and this week’s fires, according to the Journal.

“While there was concern for wildfire risk, politically the focus was on electricity generation,” Mina Morita, chair of the state utilities commission from 2011 to 2015, told the Journal.

