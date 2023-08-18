Green Energy Disaster: Hawaiian Electric Blamed for Fires After Concentrating on Green Energy Projects Rather than Safety of Existing Infrastructure

The fires in Maui were not caused by climate change and could have been prevented.

While the "experts" at The New York Times want to use the Maui fire to push climate change, the reality is that Hawaiian Electric failed to clear grass and prevent its power lines from emitting sparks. pic.twitter.com/DxJG2fqinb — "Experts" Posting Their Ls (@ExpertsPostLs) August 17, 2023

Hawaiian Electric reportedly focused on green energy development while ignoring it’s own warnings of its need to increase safety in existing infrastructure.

Many say climate change caused the deadly fires in Hawaii but it didn’t. What caused the fires was Hawaiian Electric’s failure to clear flammable grasses from around electric wires because its focus, and ratepayer money, was going to renewables.https://t.co/Ygf4kxamaq — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 17, 2023

The Daily Signal reported: