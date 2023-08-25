GOP Presidential Candidate Perry Johnson Files Second FEC Complaint Against RNC and FOX News – Calls Immediate Resignation of the “Most Unsuccessful and Corrupt Chair in the History of the Republican Party” Ronna McDaniel

American businessman and Republican presidential candidate from Michigan, Perry Johnson, has filed a second complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) against the Republican National Committee (RNC) and FOX News.

Earlier this week, Johnson criticized the RNC and Ronna McDaniels for a corrupt and rigged debate process.

“The corrupt and rigged RNC debate process has been a trainwreck from the beginning,” Johnson said in a statement.

“Our campaign hit every metric put forward by the RNC and we have qualified for the debate. It is clear that from the beginning, the RNC knew who they wanted on the stage and who they wanted to ban from the stage,” he added.

From the press release:

Johnson officially filed a complaint on FEC against the RNC and FOX News.

“I am filing an FEC complaint against the RNC and Fox News for their corrupt debate process,” Johnson wrote on X.

I am filing an FEC complaint against the RNC and Fox News for their corrupt debate process. You can read it here. https://t.co/jekOA345aH — Perry Johnson (@PJQualityGuru) August 23, 2023

In an X post, Johnson wrote, “The RNC did rig these debates. The people should decide the GOP nominee, not DC elites. Ronna Romney McDaniel is corrupt and hasn’t had a single successful election cycle as Chair. She must resign before she costs us 2024.”

Johnson also released the following statement:

I am obviously disgusted with how the debate process has been corrupted, but I am far more concerned about Joe Biden and the Democrats staying in power and continuing to destroy our country which is why I am calling for Ronna Romney McDaniel’s immediate resignation as RNC Chair. She is incapable of winning, she is incapable of leading and she will cost us elections up and down the ballot in 2024. Ronna may be the longest serving chair in RNC history, but she is also going down as the most unsuccessful and corrupt Chair in the history of the Republican Party. Republicans were decimated in 2018, she allowed Joe Biden to take the White House in 2020 and had the least successful midterm with a Democrat President in the history of the RNC. Now, she has corrupted and botched the debate process by attempting to hand-pick the 2024 GOP nominee with her elitist Washington D.C. buddies. This corruption and incompetence must come to an end or we will lose in 2024. I encourage other Republicans to stand up and help the grassroots of the GOP take this Party back.

Read the full complaint below:

