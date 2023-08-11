Get Woke, Go Broke: Budweiser’s Section at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is Eerily Empty

It’s been a rough 2023 for the woke Anheuser InBev brand, Bud Light. After their baffling decision to use Dylan Mulvaney in an online promotional campaign, their stock has plummeted, they’ve lost over $400 million in sales as Bud Light drops 30% and An-InBev has dropped 14% as a whole. The company has reached out to distributors to offer incentives to keep them afloat during the backlash over the bone-headed marketing blunder. Earlier this week we learned several craft beer brands owned by An-InBev were to be sold to Tilray Brands, the worlds largest cannabis company.

In an seeming effort to save face, Budweiser partnered with legendary American motorcycle manufacturer, Harley Davidson, for a limited edition can. But that too was met with massive backlash.

Now, as the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is underway in South Dakota, it seems the brand, once synonymous with the American biker scene, is flopping. Videos and photographs posted to X show a ghost town in their rather-large venue space.

Go Woke, go broke!

Yup…I was there the 10th. Absolutely dead 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/AP9X4e9LvN — Bob Dahlke (@bobdahlke1) August 11, 2023