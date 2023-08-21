Georgia Jail Installs Barricades as Trump Legal Team Arrives at Fulton County Courthouse to Negotiate Terms of Bond Package – Bond Set at $200,000

Stalin is smiling.

Fulton County Sheriff deputies installed barriers at the jail where Trump has to turn himself in this week.

Marxist Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury last Monday returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

Fani Willis gave Trump and other defendants until Friday to voluntarily surrender.

President Trump is expected to turn himself in this week either Thursday or Friday.

Trump’s legal team arrived at the Fulton County courthouse on Monday to negotiate the terms of the former president’s bond and release.

The judge ordered Trump’s bond package to be set at $200,000.

CNN reported: