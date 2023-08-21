Georgia Jail Installs Barricades as Trump Legal Team Arrives at Fulton County Courthouse to Negotiate Terms of Bond Package – Bond Set at $200,000

Stalin is smiling.
Fulton County Sheriff deputies installed barriers at the jail where Trump has to turn himself in this week.
Marxist Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.
A Fulton County grand jury last Monday returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.
Fani Willis gave Trump and other defendants until Friday to voluntarily surrender.
President Trump is expected to turn himself in this week either Thursday or Friday.
Trump’s legal team arrived at the Fulton County courthouse on Monday to negotiate the terms of the former president’s bond and release.
The judge ordered Trump’s bond package to be set at $200,000.
CNN reported:
Donald Trump’s legal team has arrived at the Fulton County courthouse, where they are expected to meet with the district attorney’s office and negotiate the terms of the former president’s bond and release conditions, sources tell CNN.
One of the sources indicated that Trump’s lawyers Todd Blanche, Jennifer Little and Drew Findling will be doing the negotiating and likely visiting the DA’s office in Georgia today. Little and Findling are both based in the state, while Blanche has taken the helm as Trump’s primary defense attorney across his multiple criminal indictments.
Trump is expected to turn himself in at the jail later this week.
How surrenders work in the county: In a typical case in Fulton County when police make an arrest, the arrestee is booked into jail and must appear before a magistrate judge within 72 hours.
That most likely won’t be the case for the defendants in this racketeering case. Because they have already been indicted and are expected to negotiate the terms of release and bond before surrendering at the jail, they most likely won’t have an initial court appearance, attorneys told CNN.