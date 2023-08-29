Georgia Freedom Caucus to Hold Press Conference on Trump RICO Indictment Thursday Morning

The Georgia Freedom Caucus on Tuesday announced they will be holding a press conference on Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s RICO and conspiracy indictment against Trump on Thursday morning.

The press conference will be held at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday at 11 am ET.

All members of the Georgia Freedom Caucus and allies will participate in the press conference.

Fani Willis criminalized the First Amendment and brave state lawmakers are fighting back.

Earlier this month Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

There are 30 unindicted co-conspirators.

Trump’s lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and others were also indicted and booked at the Fulton County jail.

The entire process has been abusive.

The Fulton County Clerk posted Trump’s charges online BEFORE the grand jury had deliberated.

A couple of weeks ago, Georgia State Senator Colton Moore said enough is enough and moved to impeach Fani Willis.

“As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis.” Senator Colton Moore said.

“America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents.” he added.

Georgia’s Governor, Brian Kemp, signed a bill in May that will allow for the removal of elected district attorneys from office.

The newly enacted law (Senate Bill 92) establishes a statewide Prosecuting Attorneys Statewide Qualifications Commission vested with the power to investigate complaints against district attorneys and, if warranted, remove them from office.

The grounds for discipline, removal, or involuntary retirement of a district attorney or solicitor-general listed in the bill, include:

mental or physical incapacity interfering with the performance of his or her duties which is, or is likely to become, permanent;

willful misconduct in office;

with respect to district attorneys, willful and persistent failure to carry out duties pursuant to Code Section 15-18-6;

with respect to solicitors-general, willful and persistent failure to carry out duties pursuant to Code Section 15-18-66;

conviction of a crime involving moral turpitude;

conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings the office into disrepute; or

knowingly authorizing or permitting an assistant district attorney or assistant solicitor-general to commit any act constituting grounds for removal under paragraphs (1) through (6) of this subsection.

Stay tuned!