Fox News General Counsel OUT in Latest Shakeup After $787 Million Dominion Settlement

Fox Corporation’s chief legal counsel Viet Dinh is OUT in the company’s latest shakeup after its $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

According to the New York Times, Dinh gave ‘flawed advice’ during the Dominion lawsuit.

The New York Times reported:

Fox Corporation’s chief legal officer, Viet Dinh, is departing, the company announced on Friday, in a major shake-up at the company after the landmark $787.5 million settlement it paid to Dominion Voting Systems in April. Mr. Dinh, a former official in the George W. Bush White House who amassed considerable power inside Fox, will stay on through the rest of the year, Fox said. Mr. Dinh gave what some inside the company considered flawed advice during the Dominion suit, which exposed a pattern of deceptive coverage by Fox News after the 2020 election. He insisted that Fox was on firm legal footing and could take the case, if need be, all the way to the Supreme Court, where he believed the company would prevail on First Amendment grounds.

In April Fox News announced Tucker Carlson had parted ways just days after the network settled a defamation case with Dominion Voting Systems.

Dominion sued Fox News for $1.6 billion over ‘false election rigging claims.’

The settlement totaled more than $787 million, according to Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson.

Last month FOX News stock was downgraded by Wells Fargo, something that would have been unthinkable just a few months ago.

The network was already struggling to regain its footing in the ratings after taking Tucker off the air.