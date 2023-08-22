Former University of Houston Basketball Player Reggie Chaney Dead at 23 – Cause Unknown

Reggie Chaney, a former college basketball player known for his contributions to the Houston Cougars’ Final Four run in 2021 and played with the Arkansas Razorbacks, passed away on Monday at the age of 23.

His death was confirmed by a person close to the Cougars basketball team, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The exact cause of his death remains unknown.

Chaney began his basketball career with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Under the guidance of head coach Eric Musselman, Chaney quickly made a name for himself as a relentless worker and a beloved teammate.

However, after two seasons with the Razorbacks, he made the decision to transfer to the University of Houston and joined the Houston Cougars.

University of Houston president Renu Khator released a statement following the sudden death of Chaney.

“Cougar family mourns the loss of Reggie Chaney, the giant among giants of Houston basketball… the news has left us with sad and heavy hearts,” she said in an X post.

As the news of Chaney’s passing spread, former teammates, coaches, and fans took to social media to share their memories and pay tribute to his life and legacy.

“The Razorback men’s basketball family is devastated to hear of the loss of Reggie Chaney. He was a relentless worker and loved by his teammates. His family is in our thoughts and prayers,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman wrote on X.

“I promise this is surreal right now! My young big cousin/brother, you were suppose [sic] to be going Overseas within the next week or so. We just talked yesterday morning. Knowing that would be the last text Or call I’d ever receive from you is something I’m having a hard time believing. I love you Lil Reggie!! Please pray for my Chaney family!!” Quentin Chaney wrote on Facebook.

“I had the absolute pleasure to know Reggie Chaney the past 9 years and am so heartbroken. He is the most talented person I’ve ever met. He is so so silly and had one of my favorite laughs !! We immediately became great friends at the back of chemistry class in high school and continued to see each other flourish in college at the University of Arkansas,” wrote Alexandria Smilie.

“I loved watching him succeed and push himself to become so so great. Nothing but amazing and funny times with my Reg. He is a legend. I miss him so much. Sending so much love and prayers to his family,” she added.

“Two words that describe Reggie “Always Dependable”. No matter the situation yk Reg gonna give his 110%. Glad I got the chance to lace em up with him, without Reg we don’t accomplish half the things we did. Rest easy brother LOVE,” said Chaney’s former teammate at UH, Justin Gorham.