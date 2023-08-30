Florida Gas Stations Receive Contaminated Fuel Right Before Hurricane Idalia Makes Landfall

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has reported fuel contamination could impact residents who are evacuating from Florida’s coast.

FDACS reported fuel contamination has occurred at dozens of gas stations that were serviced by the Port of Tampa.

In a press release, FDACS revealed, “Any fuel purchased after 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa has a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel fuel.”

Governor Ron DeSantis also weighed in on the situation and stated the fuel contamination stemmed from a human error.

DeSantis further explained, “They put diesel in tanks that were supposed to be regular gas.”

Per Fox Weather:

As Florida Gulf Coast residents prepare for Hurricane Idalia’s arrival and life-threatening impacts, state officials report gas distributed from the Port of Tampa was contaminated, possibly impacting drivers in Southwest Florida.

Over the weekend, Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (FDACS) officials learned about fuel contaminations at gas stations serviced by the Port of Tampa.

“FDACS has identified a potentially widespread fuel contamination caused by human error at the Port of Tampa,” the state agency said in a statement. “Any fuel purchased after 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa has a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel fuel.”

Here’s the list of gas stations impacted:

Some areas of Florida are already facing major flooding as Hurricane Idalia starts to make landfall.

WATCH:

Idalia is currently a Category 2 hurricane and still intensifying over the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall along the west coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm.


Idalia forecast cone

