Florida Gas Stations Receive Contaminated Fuel Right Before Hurricane Idalia Makes Landfall

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has reported fuel contamination could impact residents who are evacuating from Florida’s coast.

FDACS reported fuel contamination has occurred at dozens of gas stations that were serviced by the Port of Tampa.

In a press release, FDACS revealed, “Any fuel purchased after 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa has a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel fuel.”

Governor Ron DeSantis also weighed in on the situation and stated the fuel contamination stemmed from a human error.

DeSantis further explained, “They put diesel in tanks that were supposed to be regular gas.”

Wide Spread Fuel Contamination in Florida. Hours before Hurricane Idalia makes landfall @CITGO distributed millions of gallons of gasoline contaminated with diesel leaving vehicles & generators inoperable. Affected gas stations lie dead center to the hurricane projected path. pic.twitter.com/3BhRCgRIbr — Matt Gambone (@Matt_Gambone) August 29, 2023

Per Fox Weather:

Here’s the list of gas stations impacted:

UPDATE: FDACS Identifies Potential Fuel Contamination at the Port of Tampa. Fuel purchased after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, at the following stations has a strong likelihood of being contaminated. Learn More: https://t.co/AKO2mC0PH6 pic.twitter.com/SiPix8ZOEI — Florida Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Services (@FDACS) August 27, 2023

Some areas of Florida are already facing major flooding as Hurricane Idalia starts to make landfall.

WATCH:

Idalia is currently a Category 2 hurricane and still intensifying over the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall along the west coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm.



Idalia forecast cone