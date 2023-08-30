Fitness Influencer Larissa Borges Dies Suddenly From Double Cardiac Arrest

A 33-year-old Brazilian fitness influencer has died from double cardiac arrest.

Larissa Borges was hospitalized in Gramado on August 20th after suffering from cardiac arrest.

Borges spent a week in a coma but died shortly after suffering cardiac arrest for a second time.

“The pain of losing someone so young, just 33 years old, and so kind, is overwhelming,” Borges’ relatives wrote in an Instagram post announcing her death. “Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable.”

The family said that she “fought courageously” for her life.

Fitness influencer Larissa Borges, 33, dies following double cardiac arrest pic.twitter.com/oddWpf0Whd — ЯΞD ᕈILL LΞD / (@Red_Pill_Led) August 30, 2023

According to a report from the New York Post, “The influencer’s cause of death is yet unclear; however, a preliminary investigation revealed that she may have been intoxicated at the time of her heart troubles.”

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine what may have caused it.

“There is a report of a possible ingestion of narcotic substances, accumulated with alcoholic beverages,” Deputy Gustavo Barcellos said of the ongoing investigation, according to the Post report. “The body was sent for necropsy. We will try to search through laboratory tests for substances that she possibly consumed.”

Borges had over 30,000 followers on Instagram.

One of her final posts was captioned, “I can believe in tomorrow.”