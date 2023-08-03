Far Left Rep. Pramila Jayapal Who Opposed Trump Border Wall Builds Security Fence Around Her Home

Far left ‘squad’ member Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington State was a vocal opponent of Trump’s border wall, but apparently has a different attitude when it comes to her home.

She has spent over $45,000 on security at her home, including a fence, because of course she has.

It’s also important to note that she used campaign donations to do this.

That’s not necessarily illegal, but it doesn’t look good.

The Seattle Times reports:

U.S. Rep. Jayapal spends over $45k on security, including fence U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, reported spending over $45,000 this year on home security using campaign donations, according to Federal Election Commission records. The leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus is one of many congressional leaders who have ramped up spending on personal security, an effort that has increased since the deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and the hyperpolarization of the political climate. As a national figure in U.S. politics and a chair of the 104-member progressive caucus, Jayapal never expected to focus so keenly on her personal security. “I’ve had threats against my life, including a man showing up with a gun at my door, and I never in a million years thought that I would need to take such strong steps to protect my safety and security just to be able to do my job, the job that people elected me to do,” Jayapal said in an interview with The Seattle Times. All of the security-related expenditures were recorded between January and June.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane with Rep. Jayapal, shall we?

The hypocrisy of Trump’s vanity wall. He wants to show it being built—at enormous cost to taxpayers—even if it helps people break through easier. It’s just an expensive hoax. P.S. People can get through walls. That’s why they don’t work. https://t.co/o96AsTdiDN — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 13, 2019

Walls go against the very heart of our nation as we're supposed to be a beacon of hope. I’m glad to see Biden act. Now, we must invest in policies that protect the rights of communities in the borderlands and end the mass militarization of the region.https://t.co/QlMY0yJmPW — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) February 14, 2021

Anyone surprised?

It’s totally different when she does it.