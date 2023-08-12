Family of Utah Man Killed by Biden’s FBI Release Statement Following His Tragic Death: “As an Elderly–and Largely Homebound–Man… He Has Never, and Would Never, Commit Any Act of Violence”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that 75-year-old Utah man and Trump supporter Craig Robertson was shot and killed early Wednesday morning during an FBI raid.

According to reports, Robertson was facing three counts after posting threats to Joe Biden: Interstate threats, threats against the president, and influencing, impeding and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat.

Robertson allegedly threatened to kill Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and officials prosecuting Trump in a series of social media posts.

Now new details including video from the incident have emerged which cast doubt on how much of a threat he actually posed.

A vigilant neighbor shot this 23-second clip in the moments leading up to Robertson’s death. The footage shows agents in protective clothing advancing on his door and yelling at him.

After several words are exchanged, one agent then throws a smoke bomb, which explodes near the elderly man’s front door.

At no time is Robertson firing at FBI agents during the incident.

WATCH:

BREAKING: A neighbor recorded and released a video of the FBI raid on 74-year-old Craig Deleeuw Robertson while serving warrants at 6:15am in Provo, Utah Robertson was shot and killed in the encounter pic.twitter.com/eVXEJX7pBl — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 10, 2023

While the actual shooting is not displayed on tape, The Daily Mail notes that photos from the scene show Robertson lying on his back, dead on the sidewalk in front of his house.

Attorney Marina Medvin notes that the FBI is almost certainly not telling the full story. She reveals that Robertson is morbidly obese and would have a hard time effectively carrying out an assassination attempt.

Moreover, he could barely walk with a cane and took care of his disabled son.

“Despite his detailed and gruesome posts, neighbors said Robertson was a frail, elderly man who used a cane and not someone they considered dangerous.” the New York Post reported.

“There’s no way that he was driving from here to Salt Lake City, setting up a rifle and taking a shot at the president — 100% no way,” neighbor Andrew Maunder said, according to The Post.

Here is a photo of Craig Robertson in Provo, a carpenter, who had recently organized a group of volunteers to build a ramp for a disabled neighbor pic.twitter.com/CJjryrRgOU — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 10, 2023

The family wrote that they were “shocked and devastated by the senseless and tragic killing of our beloved father and brother.”

In a Facebook post, the family said “as an elderly–and largely homebound–man,” Robertson “has never, and would never, commit any act of violence against another human being over a political or philosophical disagreement.”

Read the full statement below: