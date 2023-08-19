Families of 9/11 Victims Outraged at Biden Admin Over News That High Ranking Terrorists Could Avoid Death Penalty

by

Families of 9/11 victims are justifiably outraged over the news that some of the high ranking people behind the attacks may avoid the death penalty.

It’s amazing that these prisoners have avoided it for this long already. That dark day happened over 20 years ago.

Haven’t these prisoners outlived their usefulness for intelligence at this point?

FOX News reports:

Biden admin enrages families of 9/11 victims as masterminds could avoid death penalty: ‘They deserve no mercy’

The family of one 9/11 victim is speaking out against the “betrayal” by the Biden administration over a letter it sent notifying families that the masterminds of the heinous attacks could avoid the death penalty.

Chair of 9/11 Families United Terry Strada lost her husband on 9/11, and she joined “Fox & Friends First” on Friday to demand action from the White House as she continues to seek justice.

“It feels like a betrayal. It feels like the government is choosing to protect the mastermind, the perpetrators, the financiers, everyone that’s ever been involved with Sept. 11th and the murder of nearly 3,000 people on American soil,” she told Carley Shimkus on Friday.

“This administration and past administrations have chosen to protect them over us.”

“I feel like the Biden administration should order them not to accept this plea deal and not to have it on the table at all,” she continued.

Is anyone surprised that Biden is doing the exact wrong thing here?

This is so insulting to the memory of all the people we lost that day.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.