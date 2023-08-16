Entire Minnesota Town’s Police Department Quits

The entire police department for a small town in southeastern Minnesota quit over a pay dispute.

The Goodhue Police Department, including the police chief, resigned over issues with pay.

“Since the resignations have been handed in by our police department, it has been recommended by our city attorney that at this point we need to pursue our other options,” mayor Ellen Anderson Buck said at a city council meeting. “So, at this point, there’s no reason to really talk about pay increases since we no longer have a police force.”

The city has a population of about 1,300.

Members of the Goodhue Police Department were being paid $22 an hour.

NBC News reported: