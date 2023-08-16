Entire Minnesota Town’s Police Department Quits

The entire police department for a small town in southeastern Minnesota quit over a pay dispute.
The Goodhue Police Department, including the police chief, resigned over issues with pay.
“Since the resignations have been handed in by our police department, it has been recommended by our city attorney that at this point we need to pursue our other options,” mayor Ellen Anderson Buck said at a city council meeting. “So, at this point, there’s no reason to really talk about pay increases since we no longer have a police force.”
The city has a population of about 1,300.
Members of the Goodhue Police Department were being paid $22 an hour.
NBC News reported:
The city council met to discuss options for police coverage following the department’s resignation. The meeting was initially called so the city could discuss salary increases for the department, but the entire team resigned before it could happen.
Police Chief Josh Smith submitted his resignation at a city council meeting on Aug. 9, the Associated Press reported. A full-time officer and five part-time employees resigned two days after learning about Smith.
At a July 26 city council meeting, Smith said there were “zero applicants” for the city’s police department and disclosed that other law enforcement agencies were trying to recruit him and his colleagues.
“So, right now with our current, trying to hire at $22 an hour, you’re never going to see another person again walk through those doors, that’s it,” Smith said. “Unless you guys do a dramatic change.”