Election Integrity for Wisconsin: Important Meeting on Aug. 29 Concerning Removal of Unscrupulous Meagan Wolfe as Wisconsin Elections Chief

Update: Please note the date of the meeting is August 29th.
Guest post by Jefferson Davis in Wisconsin
But Wisconsin has major breaking news on election integrity.
Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection
The current Administrator of Elections term expired on June 30, 2023.
A new 4-year term would end on June 30, 2027.
The 3 Republican members voted “yes” to reappoint the current Administrator of Elections for a new 4-year term to move the process forward on June 27, 2023.
The 3 Democrat members “abstained” from voting hoping to muck up the process and cause the current Administrator of Elections to remain in place indefinitely, especially through the 2024 Election Cycle.
The 3 Democrat members also thumbed their noses at the statutes and election law to force citizens and the legislature to have to hire attorneys to force the WEC Commission to follow the statutes and election law regarding the appointment of an Administrator of Elections.
After 45 days of trying to work with WEC and the Administrator of Elections to resolve the matter and with no end in sight, Chairman Knodl has decided to call a meeting for Tuesday, August 29th, 10:01 A.M., Room 411 South, State Capitol, to address this matter along with several other election integrity issues and appointments (See attached Public Notice 8-29-23).
The Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection will hear testimony from citizens on August 29, 2023, and will then vote soon after that on WEC’s recommendation of an appointment for the Administrator of Elections.
After the Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection votes on WEC’s recommendation for the Administrator of Elections, the full Senate will then vote on the Committee’s recommendation hopefully during the September 12-21, 2023, Floor Session.
The Joint Committee on Legislative Organization (JCLO) consists of 6 Republicans and 4 Democrats in Leadership.
The Republican Members of JCLO are as follows:
Senator Kapenga
gov/document/legislator/2023/ 2422
Senator LeMahieu
gov/document/legislator/2023/ 2425
Senator Feyen
gov/document/legislator/2023/ 2418
Must Attend Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 10:01 A.M., Room 411 South, State Capitol
If you cannot attend this meeting in person, then we must all contact the following Republican Senators on the Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection (click here – 2023 Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection (wisconsin.gov)) and ask them to not reappoint the current Administrator of Elections:
Senator Knodl (Chair)
gov/2023/legislators/senate/ 2688
Senator Feyen (Vice-Chair)
gov/2023/legislators/senate/ 2418
Senator Quinn
gov/document/legislator/2023/ 2564
Please make every effort to attend this meeting in person.