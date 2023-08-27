Election Integrity T-Shirts Banned at 8th District GOP Fish Fry: Attendees Told to Turn Shirts Inside Out or Leave — Allowed to Re-Dress After Exit of Kemp and Raffensperger at the Event

by

In a controversial move that has ignited debate around free speech and political expression, attendees wearing election Integrity T-shirts were asked to turn their shirts inside out or leave the premises at Saturday’s 8th District GOP Fish Fry event. Interestingly, the directive was reportedly lifted after Georgia dirtbag Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger left the event.

Volunteers and representatives from the 8th District GOP confronted attendees wearing T-shirts that displayed messages related to election integrity.

These individuals were promptly told they had two choices: turn their T-shirts inside out or leave the venue.

“If you have paid, we’ll issue a refund. If you haven’t paid, you can feel free to change and come back,” said 8th District Chairman Chandler Jones.

Jones informed the attendees that protests were not permitted at the event, although attendees insisted they were not there to protest.

The police chief threatened that they would be arrested for trespassing if they weren’t willing to leave.

“This is a private and if you have purchased a ticket, that’s fine. They will refund your money, but they are asking you to leave. You do not leave, you can be subject to an arrest.”

The confrontation was reported by TV host and journalist Carolyn Ryan.

“What does the 8th district GOP have against ELECTION INTEGRITY? Today, at the group’s fish fry in Perry, they banned ticket-holders wearing election integrity T-Shirts, they had to turn it inside out or leave & get a refund. The 8th district Chairman is Chan Jones,” Ryan wrote.

WATCH:

“Seems odd that a district GOP would take such strong action to stifle fellow Republicans freedom of speech. Especially regarding something as sacred as our elections,” Ryan added.

According to Ryan, reps for the 8th district GOP reportedly told the people who had to change their shirts in order to come inside that they could put their original shirts back on later in the afternoon, after Kemp and Raffenspberger had left.

You can watch the full video below:

On the same day, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger abruptly ended a conversation and left the scene when a local patriot tried to engage him in a discussion about election integrity in Georgia.

WATCH:

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier Sunday that Brian Kemp told Georgia voters on Saturday at a fish fry event, “If you give anybody a voting machine, they can hack it.”

“Only F***ing Idiots Voted for Trump” – Eric Coomer Admits Under Oath that Dominion Executives Share His Extreme Far Left Beliefs

Thanks for sharing!
