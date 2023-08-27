Edward Snowden Suggests FBI Probably Already Has a File on Oliver Anthony

Edward Snowden, who famously leaked classified information from the National Security Agency in 2013, recently claimed that the FBI probably already has a file on singing sensation Oliver Anthony.

Millions of Americans who have become skeptical about the FBI in recent years will probably find this easy to believe.

Anthony’s song ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ has resonated with America because it is so critical of government. That alone could spark the interest of the intel community.

The Washington Examiner reports:

The FBI likely has a case file on Oliver Anthony already, whistleblower says Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond” is the most talked about song in America. Released just this month, the blue-collar tune is already approaching 40 million views on YouTube and landed on top of Billboard’s Hot 100 on Tuesday, making Anthony the first musician ever to hit No. 1 with no previous chart history. It was even the subject of the first question at the Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday. Though a clear hit with listeners, the song has come under attack in some quarters for its economic populism. Anthony takes aim at everything from inflation and high taxes to low wages and welfare… Edward Snowden, the famous whistleblower who blew the lid on the National Security Agency’s unlawful surveillance program, recently hinted that there’s a good chance the FBI has already opened a file on Anthony. “After hitting topping the iTunes list and tweeting like this, the FBI will be making space for him another kind of list, too,” Snowden tweeted. “Think I’m kidding? The FBI had a file on John Denver for attending *one* anti-war protest.”

See Snowden’s tweet below:

After hitting topping the iTunes list and tweeting like this, the FBI will be making space for him another kind of list, too. Think I'm kidding? The FBI had a file on John Denver for attending *one* anti-war protest. They're gonna keep making lists — until they're made to stop. https://t.co/tC4nR3ljDe — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) August 14, 2023

Snowden is absolutely right about John Denver. The FBI had a 33 page file on him that was revealed after his death.

Is it really hard to believe they would not take an interest in Oliver Anthony?