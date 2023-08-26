Early Morning Shooting at Boston Caribbean Festival Leaves Seven Injured

A Caribbean festival in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston was the scene of a shooting early morning Saturday which left seven people injured.

According to Boston 25, the seven victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and police have recovered multiple weapons and two arrests have been made.

Video shared to X by Insider Newspaper shows people rushing from the scene.

BREAKING 🚨 Boston Police responding to reports of mass shooting during a festival in #Dorchester pic.twitter.com/CI4i9Fwfa1 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 26, 2023

Boston 25 reports:

In a press conference, Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the shooting is not related to the Caribbean Festival and all events throughout the day will continue. Boston City Council President Ed Flynn released the following statement regarding the shooting: “Today’s mass shooting highlights the gun violence crisis we are facing in the city. This is a public health and public safety emergency. Boston Police are confiscating and recovering guns at an alarming rate throughout the neighborhood. Now is the time to come together and develop a gun violence strategy in Boston,” Flynn said. Flynn also added that the parade should be canceled, “Note: Due to the shooting this morning, the parade should be canceled.”