Disturbing: Audio of Canadian Anti-Racism Training Held Prior to Principal’s Suicide

The Gateway Pundit reported on the tragic suicide of Richard Bilkszto, 60, a principal in Canada, after being bullied and accused of “white supremacy” during “anti-racism” training.

Now, disturbing audio of the interaction between Bilkszto and speaker Kike Ojo-Thompson, founder of the KOJO Institute, has been released by The Free Press.

Bilkszto , who worked for the school district for 24 years, sued the school district earlier this year after being targeted during two “anti-racism” trainings in 2021 for challenging the speaker’s assertions that Canada is more racist than the United States.

In his lawsuit, he said his reputation was “systematically demolished” after he was singled out by speaker Ojo-Thompson and he was accused of supporting white supremacy for defending the nation.