Did Joe Biden Nod Off or Check His Watch During Maui Wildfire Memorial Service? (VIDEO)

80-year-old Joe Biden appeared to lose some steam during a ceremony honoring the Maui wildfire victims.

Biden attended a memorial service for the Maui wildfire victims on Monday after droning on about himself.

Did Biden nod off for a few seconds?

Or did he check his watch?

VIDEO:

NOW – Biden appears to fall asleep during a ceremony in Hawaii honoring the Maui fire victims.pic.twitter.com/pFGMPjqFqg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 22, 2023

A longer video of Biden at the ceremony shows him looking down and appearing to check out for a few seconds.

Biden’s defenders are saying the 80-year-old just bowed his head for a few seconds.

WATCH:

FACT CHECK a video is spreading showing Joe Biden appearing to sleep while visiting wildfire survivors in Lahaina in Maui County, Hawaii. This is FALSE. the longer video shows Biden not sleeping. Biden bowed his head for a brief few seconds. FACTS MATTER! pic.twitter.com/eqiNPUtLCN — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) August 22, 2023

Joe Biden on Monday arrived in Maui to survey the damage (more like a photo op) two weeks after deadly wildfires devastated the historic town of Lahaina.

More than 100 people are confirmed dead and nearly 1,000 people are still unaccounted for after state and federal officials failed to quickly respond to the fires.

Biden cracked jokes and made the photo op about himself as he arrived in Lahaina to deliver a speech.

Maui residents have lost everything to deadly wildfires and Joe Biden is talking about himself.

“I remember when I got the call about my first wife and daughter. I was a young senator and got a call in Washington and I hadn’t been sworn in yet. I wasn’t old enough and I was hiring staff at the Capitol and I got a phone call from the fire department,” Biden said.

Biden continued to talk about himself, “They said your wife, she’s dead. Come home. Come home.”

After mumbling through a short speech in Lahaina, Joe Biden shuffled over to meet with Maui wildfire victims and first responders where he told a made up story about his house burning down.

“I don’t want to compare difficulties, but Jill and I have a little sense of what it’s like to lose a home,” Biden said.

“I was in Washington and… lightning struck at home… I almost lost my wife, my ’67 Corvette, and my cat,” Biden said as he chuckled.

After spending only 6 hours in Maui, Biden headed back to Lake Tahoe for another vacation.