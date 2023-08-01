Denver Broncos’ KJ Hamler Reveals Pericarditis Diagnosis, Steps Back from Field for Recovery

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler revealed today that he has been diagnosed with pericarditis.

The news comes after Hamler experienced chest pains during a workout before the start of the training camp.

“After feeling some chest pains while working out on the break before camp started, I got everything checked out and was diagnosed with mild heart irritation, called pericarditis,” Hamler wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve got a great treatment plan with medicine and am taking a quick break to get this all taken care of so I can get back to doing what I love,” he added.

Hamler expressed his frustration at the diagnosis, especially as he was prepared for a breakout season, but affirmed his determination to overcome the setback. He assured fans that this is not a farewell but rather a temporary break for his health.

“I will be back on the field—better and stronger than ever—as soon as possible this season! I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with. I know most of you have heard or know of my story and these past few years what I’ve been going through on and off the field.”

“It’s tough to deal with this when I was ready for a breakout year, but adversity is nothing new to me. I have been through hell and back, but it’s hard to reach paradise if you don’t go through hell first.”

“I’ll get past this just like everything else on this journey! I will continue to elevate. I forever stand on business.”

This is not a farewell, this is not a good bye, this is a see you soon as I take a break for my health.

Hamler’s teammates, coaches, and fans have rallied around him, showing an outpouring of support. The Broncos organization has not released specific details about the cause of Hamler’s condition.

WR KJ Hamler is ‘taking a quick break’ from football after being diagnosed with a mild heart irritation. 📰 » https://t.co/IuyJZRWyiU pic.twitter.com/emmGqx8kFk — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 31, 2023

I’m so grateful for my teammates & coaches. Appreciate the support from the Broncos Country and encouragement I have been receiving.

In his statement, Hamler also urged others to be mindful of their health, using his diagnosis to raise awareness about heart issues.

“So anyone with chest pains please get checked out by your doctor!” he advised.

He ended his post with “Stay true, Be you, stand on Ten, Never bend.”

According to American Heart Association, pericarditis is inflammation of the pericardium, a sac-like structure with two thin layers of tissue that surround the heart to hold it in place and help it work.

“Pericarditis can be attributed to several factors, including viral, bacterial, fungal and other infections. Other possible causes of pericarditis include heart attack or heart surgery, other medical conditions, injuries and medications.”

The experimental COVID-19 vaccine can also cause the development of myocarditis and pericarditis.

A study released last year by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) revealed the development of myocarditis and pericarditis after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination which is highest in adolescent males and young men.

Even CDC admitted that they are actively monitoring reports of myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination. Active monitoring includes reviewing data and medical records and evaluating the relationship to COVID-19 vaccination.

Myocarditis and pericarditis have rarely been reported. When reported, the cases have especially been in adolescents and young adult males within several days after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) . More often after the second dose

Usually within a week of vaccination

Most patients with myocarditis or pericarditis who received care responded well to medicine and rest and felt better quickly.

Patients can usually return to their normal daily activities after their symptoms improve.

Those who have been diagnosed with myocarditis should consult with their cardiologist (heart doctor) about return to exercise or sports.

According to Bronco’s website, the organization hosted a vaccination event for all its members in collaboration with UCHealth on April 21, 2021. Players, coaches, staff, and families received their COVID-vaccine.