Democrats, Governor’s Office, Attorney General and WEC Administrator Plan to Remain in Office Indefinitely Openly Breaking the Law

Guest post by Jefferson Davis

Madison – Just when it was thought that democrats had already reached an all-time low involving election integrity in Wisconsin, they have now apparently decided to collectively reach a new low when they appear to have decided they don’t have to follow any state election statutes involving the appointment process of an Administrator of Elections.

The Gateway Pundit has previously covered this developing story

The current Administrator of Elections in Wisconsin served a 4-year term through June 30th that started in 2019 confirmed by the Senate.

The Administrator of Elections is nominated to serve a 4-year term by the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) and is ultimately confirmed by the Wisconsin State Senate per Wisconsin State Statute 15.61

State Statute 15.61 is without any ambiguity and is abundantly clear what the legal and constitutional process is to appoint an Administrator of Elections.

The current Administrator of Elections’ 4-year term ended on June 30, 2023.

The current Administrator of Elections has been the subject of ongoing scrutiny and criticism for several years with what some believe is the unethical and perhaps criminal administration of elections and have repeatedly asked for her resignation as well as firings for some Staff Members.

The Administrator of Elections also received a scathing review from the Office of Special Counsel in 2022, who investigated the administration of elections for the 2020 Presidential Election in Wisconsin, which ultimately recommended Wisconsin's 10 Electoral College Votes should be reclaimed until it could be officially and legally determined if the election fraud affected the outcome of the election in a statewide race supposedly decided by 20,682 votes.

The Administrator of Elections also received a scathing review from the Office of Special Counsel in 2022, who investigated the administration of elections for the 2020 Presidential Election in Wisconsin, which ultimately recommended Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral College Votes should be reclaimed until it could be officially and legally determined if the election fraud affected the outcome of the election in a statewide race supposedly decided by 20,682 votes.

To make matters even worse for the Administrator of Elections, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in July of 2022 that the 2020 Presidential Election results were "illegitimate" due mainly in part to the Administrator of Elections who did not follow the law causing "harm and injury" to voters when she approved the Zuckerberg absentee ballot drop boxes that had hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots deposited into them for a statewide race supposedly decided by 20,682 votes (Frontsheet (wicourts.gov)).



The Governor’s Office fully supports the current Administrator of Elections.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), 3 republicans and 3 democrats approved by the Senate, held an emergency meeting near the end of June to make a recommendation on the position of Administrator of Elections for a new 4-year term as prescribed in State Statute 15.61.

The 3 liberal progressive democrats thought they had outsmarted the 3 republicans and the voters of Wisconsin when they abstained from voting on the recommendation.

The 3 republicans, by following the law and their sworn-oath-of-office responsibilities, unanimously voted (3-0) in the majority to reappoint the Administrator of Elections for a new 4-year term to end on June 30, 2027, to move the process forward to the Senate for confirmation as expressed in Statute 15.61.

The Senate Republicans, anticipating that democrats would be democrats when they always appear to cry wolf and threaten lawsuits if they don’t get their way, were proactive and had hired outside legal counsel to review the Statutes to make sure they were on solid ground constitutionally and legally by fulfilling their statutory duties of confirming or denying the appointment of the Administrator of Elections.

In many respects, it seems like Wisconsin voters almost always have to anticipate 3rd grade playground behavior when it comes to democrats not being able to get their liberal and progressive way with legislation and administrative appointments.

Democrats appear to almost always run to the courts to do workarounds of the law costing taxpayers time, money and lots of resources when it would have been much simpler to just follow the law.

Senate Republicans had finally had enough from the democrats and unanimously passed; republicans control the Wisconsin Senate 22-11 , SR 3 in late June to start the process of appointing an Administrator of Elections.

click here – The Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection then scheduled a Public Hearing for Tuesday, August 29th, 10:01 A.M., Room 411 South, State Capitol ( 2023 Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection (wisconsin.gov) ) to provide for the current Administrator of Elections to answer questions why she should be reappointed and to give the public an opportunity to provide testimony.

The Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection will vote in Executive Session after the August 29th Hearing and before Labor Day to make their recommendation of approving or disapproving of WEC’s nomination of the current Administrator of Elections to the full Wisconsin Senate.

The Wisconsin Senate will hopefully vote during the September 12–21, 2023, Floor Session, to approve or disapprove the Senate Committee’s recommendation on the position of Administrator of Elections.

If a vacancy occurs, State Statute 15.61 then prescribes that an Interim Administrator of Elections would be appointed for up to a year by the Joint Committee on Legislation Organization (JCLO) after a 45-day period.

It is possible that a new Administrator of Elections could be appointed as early as November 1, 2023.

Of course, democrats being democrats, will automatically file a lawsuit in hopes of confusing the issue and keeping the current Administrator of Elections in place indefinitely in hopes of repeating the disaster of 2020 for 2024 while securing Wisconsin 10 Electoral College Votes.

In a breath-taking maneuver, that is beyond stupefying, the democrats, the Attorney General and the Administrator of Elections have corroborated to collectively tell the voters of Wisconsin that the Administrator of Elections doesn’t have to follow any statutory and or election laws when it comes to the appointment of the Administrator of Elections.